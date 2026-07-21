BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo on Monday and announced the start of construction on the $225 million North Aud Block project.

The governor's office said the project will convert a vacant parcel into 251 affordable and market-rate apartments, and will include 18,000 square feet of commercial space, 20,000 square feet of open community space and 137 parking spaces.

The project is being built on the site of the former Buffalo Memorial Auditorium, which closed in 1996 and was demolished in 2009. It is part of a comprehensive plan to redevelop the entire parcel of land where the Aud once stood.

“For too long, the North Aud Block has sat in the shadow of Canalside as a vacant reminder of the past, but today, we are rewriting its future as a vibrant destination on Buffalo’s historic waterfront. This transformation represents exactly what our strategy was designed to achieve: turning underutilized land into hundreds of new homes and enhancing an important economic corridor. By honoring Buffalo’s rich history while investing in the future, we are ensuring Canalside remains a premier, welcoming destination for generations to come.” - Gov. Hochul

WATCH: Construction begins on $225M North Aud Block project in Buffalo

Construction begins on $225M North Aud Block project in Buffalo

The project has faced some pushback, with a group of local developers and business leaders raising concerns about the number of affordable housing units now planned for the development.

There will be 187 affordable units available to households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. The remainder of the apartments will be market-rate. There will be a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Construction is expected to take around 30 months.