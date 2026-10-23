Conserve Water Order issued for Fredonia commercial, residential water customers

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Village of Fredonia and Chautauqua County Health Department have issued a conserve water order effective Friday, October 23.

Seasonal changes in the Fredonia Reservoir water quality are increasingly straining the water treatment plant. As a result, water is moving through the treatment process more slowly, making it difficult for the plant and existing storage reserves to keep pace with normal water demand.

The Village is asking all commercial and residential water customers to:

• Turn off the faucet while brushing teeth, shaving, or washing dishes.

• Thaw frozen foods in the refrigerator or microwave — not under running water.

• Take short showers; turn off water while lathering.

• Skip pre-rinsing dishes; most dishwashers can remove food particles and stains without pre-rinsing.

• Use disposable plates, cups, and utensils.

• Only run dishwashers and washing machines with full loads.

• Make every toilet flush count. Don’t use the toilet like a garbage can to flush away tissue, etc.

• Clean vegetables in a bowl of water, not under the tap.

• Do not wash vehicles.

• Do not water lawns or landscaping.

• Do not hose down sidewalks, decks, or driveways — use a broom instead.

• Do not fill pools, hot tubs, or other large containers.

• Check for and fix leaks in faucets, toilets, and pipes.

For more information, call the Village of Fredonia at (716) 679-2307 or visit their website online here.