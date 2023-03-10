Conservative commentator Michael Knowles speaks at UB following LGBTQ student protest

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Conservative commentator Michael Knowles spoke at the University at Buffalo North's Slee Hall Thursday evening. His visit to Western New York coming just days after he said "transgenderism needs to be eradicated from public life.

There were several sides to the story as a crowd gathered outside of the event.

Young adults are gathered at the University at Buffalo's Slee Hall to protest against the appearance of Michael Knowles.

"We're expecting that the UB community and the Buffalo community will be having a lot of support for trans folks, our Jewish community, our communities of color," said Hannah Krull, UB Student.

"As another conservative club here on campus we're just here to support that and jus making sure that conservative voices are heard here on campus, you know that you're not alone," said Chelsea Buitron, UB student.

Thursday evening a club for UB students called the Young Americans for Freedom held an event where Michael Knowles was slated as the keynote speaker. The topic of the night was "How Radical Feminism Destroys Women and Everything Else." The event came right on the heels of his controversial comments about the LGBTQ community.

"Now I'm not quite sure how one could hear those words and conclude that I was calling to murder all the transvestites because I clearly expressed a special concern for the good for these sexually confused people," said Knowles. "Presumably therefore I would not be interested in murdering them. I refer to transgenderism. 'Ism' referring to a doctrine a system a set of beliefs."

Knowles took the time to address the controversy before sharing his thoughts on feminism and holding a Q and A before closing out the event. However, he did receive push back from member of the audience who were then escorted out.

Protesters are chanting "the people united will never be defeated" at the Michael Knowles speaking event inside Slee Hall at the University at Buffalo.

"Just a man to be speaking on feminism and transgenderism it's just not right," said Aeris McGill, Niagara University Student. "People should be able to do whatever they want with their own bodies and believe whatever they wants. He can believe what he wants but he shouldn't have a platform for it to spread his hate."

"Despite everybody giving him a bad name, he promotes good values in the family," said Cameron Tiutiunnyk. "I mean I don't understand why he's getting so much hate. That's just my opinion."

Supporters standing with the student group "No Hate at UB" said they're nit exactly sure how to feel but while they support the right to free speech, they were there to defend their freedom to live, be heard and be seen.

Crowds are starting to gather ahead of Michael Knowles speaking at @UBuffalo tonight.



Security is tight on campus & around Slee Hall. A protester tells me the demonstration will start at 6.

"This year alone we've had over 300 anti-LGBT bills introduced all over the country," said Alexander Burgos, Statewide Advocacy Professional. "So the rights of LGBTQ people and people of color are under attack more than ever and that is more important than the platform of Michael Knowles."

Many who said they were looking forward to hearing from Knowles said people have to understand that not everyone has to agree.

"At the end of than day, in a few weeks from now we're still going to see those same people in the classroom and nothing will change afterwards," said Burgos.

The University at Buffalo did release a response to Thursday evening event saying:

Dear university community:



I write to you regarding the upcoming speaking event hosted by the UB student chapter of Young Americans for Freedom (YAF).



First, let me state unequivocally what I hope is patently clear to all members of our university community: Hateful and dehumanizing rhetoric is an affront to everything our community embraces. To all those who are disenfranchised, marginalized and persecuted, including our transgender community, please know that we support you, and we will continue to uphold UB’s cherished values of diversity, equity and inclusion to ensure that the university remains a safe and welcoming place for you.



Our university community thrives because of our diversity. We see the humanity and dignity in every member of our scholarly community. We are grateful for the many meaningful contributions of our feminist activists and scholars, and our LGBTQ+ students, faculty and staff. We are immeasurably enriched by your work, your perspectives and your voices.



At the same time, as a public university, we must support the constitutionally protected democratic principles of the First Amendment. The First Amendment to the Constitution protects speech no matter how noxious the content. The law is clear on this point. So long as a student group abides by university guidelines and state laws concerning public events on campus, we cannot disallow the student group from inviting the speaker of its choosing to campus. As a university community, and as members of a democratic society, we have the responsibility to uphold free speech.



Of course, it is neither easy nor comfortable doing so when the speech in question offends and dehumanizes many members of our university community. Consequently, even as we recognize the powerful role that free speech plays in maintaining our democracy, it leaves us to grapple with language that the First Amendment’s robust protections permit.



When faced with the prospect of intolerant and hateful speech directed at transgender people entering the campus dialogue, I understand that espousing our university’s values and clarifying the First Amendment may ring hollow—and, indeed, feel wholly inadequate. But let me reassure you: These values of diversity, equity, inclusion and respect keep us grounded. They guide our every action. As the bedrock of our university, they most certainly do not crumble when confronted with dehumanizing, transphobic rhetoric. Since our university’s founding, our power of reason and our ability to engage in civil, humanizing discourse have always been the source of our scholarly community’s greatest strength.



Especially this week, it bears repeating: Our university thrives because of our diversity. We are not defined by a single event, but by the culture of respect and tolerance that we have deliberately cultivated in our words, deeds and practices for decades. Long after this visitor has left campus, our ongoing concerted efforts toward social justice will continue.



This is how we embrace the dignity of all members of our university community.



Sincerely,



Satish K. Tripathi



President



The SUNY Board of Trustees and Chancellor also released a statement.