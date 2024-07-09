ConnectLife urges type O blood donors to come forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ConnectLife has put out an emergency call urging O+ and O- blood donors to come forward.

According to ConnectLife, a single teenage patient at the hospital recently required more than 20 units of O- and 30 units of O+ blood which has left its stores of those two blood types completely emptied.

“Unfortunately, this shows just how tenuous the blood supply can be in the summer. One incident can have an incredible impact on the ability for local hospitals to have blood ready for those who need it.” - Sarah Diina, Senior Director of Marketing & Community Development at ConnectLife

The blood bank and organ donor network said this comes at a time when blood donations are already at their lowest point of the year.

During the month of July, all donors will be entered into weekly drawings for VIP tickets to Buffalo Bills training camp. In addition, those 21 and older will receive two-for-one beer vouchers eligible at local Fattey Beer locations.

You can donate at ConnectLife centers in Williamsville, West Seneca, and Tonawanda, or at drives in the area.

You can schedule an appointment by texting GIVEWNY to 999777, visiting ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or by calling (716) 529-4270.