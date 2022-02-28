ConnectLife teams up with Perry's Ice Cream for 'Give a Pint Get a Pint'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ConnectLife announced it has teamed up with Perry's Ice Cream for the 'Give a Pint Get a Pint' campaign.

This is the second annual Give a Pint Get a Pint campaign which aims to save lives here in Western New York.

In an effort to meet demand and celebrate the gift of blood donation, presenting donors at every ConnectLife blood drive in March will receive a voucher for a pint of Perry’s Ice Cream. The voucher is redeemable at participating stores. In addition, four 4 donors will also receive an exclusive Perry’s prize pack.