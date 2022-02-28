ConnectLife teams up with Perry's Ice Cream for 'Give a Pint Get a Pint'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ConnectLife announced it has teamed up with Perry's Ice Cream for the 'Give a Pint Get a Pint' campaign.
This is the second annual Give a Pint Get a Pint campaign which aims to save lives here in Western New York.
In an effort to meet demand and celebrate the gift of blood donation, presenting donors at every ConnectLife blood drive in March will receive a voucher for a pint of Perry’s Ice Cream. The voucher is redeemable at participating stores. In addition, four 4 donors will also receive an exclusive Perry’s prize pack.
We’re proud to partner with ConnectLife for a second consecutive year to support the critical need for blood donations in our community. Last year we had a great turnout for the pint for a pint program, exceeding our goal by over 200 donors! We hope to see the same success this March and are extra excited, because this program will be running just as our new pint flavor, Piece of Cake, is hitting the shelves. Join our team in donating a pint at any ConnectLife Blood Drive in March and Perry’s will thank you with a free pint of ice cream. Together we can make a difference in our neighbors’ lives.
- Gayle Perry Denning, Vice President of Strategic Branding and Sustainability at Perry’s