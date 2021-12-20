ConnectLife says blood supply is at critical level, offers donors chance to win Buffalo Bills tickets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ConnectLife said blood supply is at a critical level and announced all donors will have a chance to win Buffalo Bills tickets.

According to ConnectLife, the primary supplier of blood for WNY, it has less than a one-day supply of type O blood and a two-day supply of all other blood types.

"Blood collection cannot keep pace with the rate at which our local hospitals are using blood across WNY, and it is vital that all who are eligible to donate consider giving now for our families, friends and neighbors in need," a release says.

All presenting donors at any blood drive or ConnectLife blood donation center between December 27 and December 31 will be entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets in the M&T Club for the January 9 Buffalo Bills game.

You can click here to make an appointment to donate or call (716) 529-4270.