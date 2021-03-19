ConnectLife says blood donation remains an emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ConnectLife says blood donation remains an emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One year after the onset of COVID, we continue to experience a destabilization of the blood supply across New York state and locally in WNY. While events were postponed, schools were closed, and businesses went remote, the need for blood never stopped," a release says.

According to ConnectLife, since March 2020 it has had to cancel around 1,000 blood drives. It says hospital utilization of blood has increased and it consistently experiences less than 3-day supply of all blood types.

"To ensure a safe blood supply for our local patients in need it is imperative that healthy, eligible individuals donate blood. Blood has a short shelf life and must be continually replenished.," a release says.

ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood products for over 70% of WNY.

To find a drive in your neighborhood you can call 716-529-4270 or visit their website here.