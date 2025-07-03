ConnectLife puts out call for O negative blood donors as supply runs low out at WNY hospitals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ConnectLife has put out a call for O negative blood donors as supply is running out at several Western New York hospitals.

According to ConnectLife, as of the morning of July 3, local hospitals have less than a third of the O negative blood that they aim to keep on the shelf. The photo above shows the shelves in ConnectLife’s cooler where O negative blood is stored.

"O- blood is critical for hospitals because it can be given to any patient regardless of their blood type, which matters in situations when minutes or even seconds can make the difference between life and death," ConnectLife said in a release. "It also is the only type of blood that O- patients can receive, which means O- donors who give are making sure it’s available for someone just like them as well."

ConnectLife said that through July 5, donors will receive an exclusive ConnectLife t-shirt. In addition, throughout July, donors get a combination Buffalo Bills bottle opener/coasters, and one donor each day will also receive VIP passes to Buffalo Bills Training Camp.

Appointments are available at ConnectLife centers in Williamsville, West Seneca, and Tonawanda, as well as mobile drives in different locations every day. To schedule an appointment, visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or call 716.529.4270.