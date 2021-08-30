Watch
ConnectLife offering blood donors chance to win Buffalo Bills tickets

WKBW
Posted at 1:11 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 13:11:56-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ConnectLife is offering blood donors chance to win Buffalo Bills tickets.

The blood and organ donor network says from September 1 to September 6 all presenting blood donors at ConnectLife Neighborhood Blood Donation Centers will be entered to win one of two pairs of tickets to the Buffalo Bills home opener on September 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

  • ConnectLife headquarters Donation Center - 4444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Williamsville
  • Southgate Plaza Donation Center - 984 Union Road, West Seneca (near LA Fitness in the Southgate Plaza)
  • Tonawanda Donation Center - 96 Niagara Street, Tonawanda

ConnectLife also says all presenting donors at ConnectLife blood drives from September 1 to September 30 will be entered to win one of 10 framed Oxford Pennants, autographed by a Bills player in addition to receiving a mini pennant.

You can make an appointment to donate by calling (716) 529-4270 or by visiting ConnectLife's website.

