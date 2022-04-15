Watch
ConnectLife holding blood drive Friday in Lewiston

Matt Pearl
Posted at 6:43 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 06:44:41-04

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — ConnectLife is looking for your help saving lives this Easter and Passover Weekend.

The blood bank is holding a blood drive Friday at the Tops at 906 Center Street in Lewiston from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., where a ConnectLife bus will be parked in the parking lot facilitating the donations.

The blood drive was originally scheduled to be at the Lewiston Community Center, but was moved since the Chamber of Commerce office is closed Friday.

All donors will receive an exclusive Buffalo Sabres t-shirt, that says "Hockey is in our Blood".

Those shirts will be given to all donors throughout the month of April.

