ConnectLife giving away two Bills playoff tickets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ConnectLife is celebrating National Blood Donor Month by sending two Bills fans to Sunday's playoff game.

Anyone who donates blood or platelets now through Thursday will be entered to win a pair of tickets to the Bills-Dolphins playoff game.

You can make an appointment to donate on their website, or by calling (716)529-4270.

Since 2007, ConnectLife has held over 8,900 blood drives, with over 300,000 Western New Yorkers donating over 543,000 blood products to local hospitals, saving about 1.6 million lives across Western New York.