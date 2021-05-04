ConnectLife declares a blood emergency due to low levels of supply

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ConnectLife has declared a blood emergency due to low levels of supply.

According to ConnectLife there has been a 20% increase in hospital utilization of blood in recent weeks and it currently has less than a one-day supply of type O blood, and a 2-day supply of all other blood types.

“Blood collection cannot keep pace with the rate at which our local hospitals are using blood across WNY,” said Mark J. Simon, President and CEO of ConnectLife. “Throughout the pandemic we have struggled to maintain a safe supply level, and continue to appeal to the community that they must prioritize donating blood to help save patients’ lives.”

ConnectLife says to make an appointment to donate blood you can call (716) 529-4270.