ConnectLife calling for help from donors with WNY hospitals critically short on O-negative blood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ConnectLife is calling for help from donors with Western New York hospitals critically short on O-negative blood.

O-negative blood is the universal donor type and ConnectLife said hospitals need it on hand for critical situations when a patient needs blood right away and their blood type isn’t known. The storage levels the hospitals try to maintain are dangerously short.

“Blood centers across the country are struggling to find the donors they need, especially with illnesses going around that lead to a lot of canceled appointments. There’s no artificial way of making blood for these patients, so the only way they get this lifesaving treatment is if people come in and donate a piece of themselves to help a neighbor in need.” - Sarah Diina, Senior Director of Marketing & Community Development at ConnectLife

ConnectLife said all donors in the month of October will be entered into drawings for eight Ellicottville staycation packages.

You can visit www.ConnectLifeGiveBlood.orgor call 716.529.4270 for drive locations and/or to make an appointment.