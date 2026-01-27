Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Congresswoman Tenney on deadly shooting involving ICE in Minneapolis

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney spoke about Saturday's deadly shooting in Minnesota while in Batavia on Tuesday. She announced funding for Genesee County to improve water and wastewater infrastructure.
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R NY-24) was in Batavia to announce that she secured $10 million for Genesee County to improve water and wastewater infrastructure. The funding, Tenney said, is "critical" to upgrading Batavia Water Tower and more.

Recently, Tenney appeared on Fox Business to discuss funding for the Department of Homeland Security and national tensions toward U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

I asked Tenney about Saturday's incident in Minneapolis, MN, involving 37-year-old Alex Pretti. The ICU nurse was shot and killed by a federal officer. Pretti was recording with his phone before he was shot. ABC News has a detailed timeline of the shooting.

