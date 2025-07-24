Congressman Langworthy addresses Epstein file concerns during virtual town hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Concerns about the Epstein files are being brought directly to our local leaders.

Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy held his monthly town hall Wednesday, where a voter voiced their concerns about the files. This comes after he supported a non-binding resolution to release the files last week.

"The most important thing that we need to do in this, though, is to protect the victims, because this is child pornography. This is sensitive information that, if it got out there in the wrong way, could ruin somebody's life. And that can't happen," Langworthy said. "So, as people are being sloppy and playing politics with this, I think it's really important that we make sure that we protect the victims. And in the resolution we passed, we made sure that language was in there. So I believe that we're going to see the Epstein files soon."

"I really appreciate that answer, Nick," one voter said. "What I'd like to know is, do we have your guarantee that regardless of who is on that list, Democrat or Republican, because I'm not impressed with either party's handling of this, that you are going to be a champion for us and you're going to you're going to go after those predators."

"I want to see anyone who has committed a crime against a child to be prosecuted," Langworthy replied. "Period. Hard stop."

That resolution will not get a full vote soon, after the House Speaker changed the schedule to block floor votes ahead of the six‑week recess in August.

"It could be called up in September, and we'll be on with it," Langworthy said in an interview earlier Wednesday with WENY. "But this is nonsense, and it's not on the minds of the American people right now."