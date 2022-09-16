Congressman Higgins announces thousands in funding for Parent Network of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Brian Higgins announced thousands in federal funding for the Parent Network of WNY on Friday.

The $480,000 grant will help support families with children who have disabilities and help them navigate available support services.

"Funding from the U.S Department of Education will allow the Parent Network of Western New York to expand their services to reach families in greatest need and assist them in becoming powerful advocates for their children," Higgins said. "This is another investment strengthening opportunities for underserved youth and creating a better future for families in the Western New York community."

The Parent Network of WNY provides resources for families of individuals with disabilities and special needs.

