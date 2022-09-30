Congressman Higgins announces next steps in Mental Health Matters Act

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Congressman Brian Higgins announced on Friday that the Mental Health Matters Act has been approved by the House of Representatives and will now move on to the Senate.

The Mental Health Matters Act aims to give students, families, educators, and faculty members easier access to support services following the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Education will award funding to schools to hire more mental health professionals and implement evidence-based programs to improve mental and behavioral health for students of all ages.

Additional funding will go to mental health and substance abuse services for families and school workers.