Congressman Higgins announces $500,000 for first responder opioid training

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Brian Higgins announced Friday that a $500,000 federal grant would be awarded to the Erie County Department of Health.

The funding will train first responders on Narcan use and overdose recognition.

"Our country is experiencing an opioid epidemic that has deeply impacted the Western New York community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to help members of our community struggling with addiction our first responders must understand the signs of an overdose so they can act quickly to save lives," Higgins said. "This federal grant will provide first responders in Erie County with continued training and new tools to give those struggling with the disease that is addiction another chance at life."

Opioid-related overdoses have risen yearly in Erie County since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 286 overdose deaths in 2021 - this year, Erie County is expected to meet or surpass this number.

The funding from the grant will also provide the county with resources to establish processes that will refer people to treatment and recovery support services. Safety protocols will be established for situations that involve fentanyl, carfentanil, and other dangerous drugs.

The first series of opioid training will begin in the fall through the First Responder Opioid Epidemic Task Force Support Program.

