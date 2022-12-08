Congressman Higgins announces $2.8 million in funding for Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Congressman Brian Higgins announced Thursday a $2.8 million federal grant to support the development of the Combined Operations and Alert Facility at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

The federal grant was supported by Higgins in the National Defense Authorization Act and approved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

“The project is important to the 914th Air Refueling Wing and national readiness. A strong and efficient 914th is good for the country and for Western New York…I ask my colleagues to support this funding and enhance mission response.” - Congressman Higgins

The Combined Operations and Alert Facility will improve mission response time, help coordinate training, and add a crew readiness space.

The package, approved by the House, is expected to be adopted by the Senate soon. The total cost of the Combined Operations and Alert Facility is estimated at $50 million.