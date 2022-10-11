Congressman Brian Higgins announces funding for Buffalo Food Justice Project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Brian Higgins announced Tuesday nearly $400,000 in federal funding for the Buffalo Food Justice Project.

The funding will help support food equity and improve access to food in underserved Buffalo communities. The $365,000 grant will come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"It will increase access to fresh, healthy food and create new opportunities for urban and regional growers by expanding mobile markets," Higgins said. "Ultimately the Buffalo Food Justice Project addresses food insecurity in underserved communities and provides better support for urban growers and it is an investment in both a healthier and stronger future of Western New York."

The project plans to work with Buffalo residents, growers, and policymakers to make sure that those who want to grow their own food have proper access to resources.

The project is supported by the Grassroots Gardens of Western New York.