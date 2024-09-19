Confirmed case of West Nile virus in Niagara County; residents urged to practice prevention and protection

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health has confirmed a case of West Nile virus and said the infected resident is hospitalized and receiving care.

The NCDOH said West Nile Virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito and 70 percent to 80 percent of those infected show little to no symptoms.

"Mild symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph nodes. In some cases, more severe symptoms and death can occur. More severe symptoms of West Nile Virus may include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, and paralysis. Individuals over 50 are at the highest risk for serious illness," the department of health said in a release.

Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton has urged residents to practice prevention and protection.

Below are tips from the NCDOH protect yourself from mosquitoes:



Minimize exposure to mosquito bites by using insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. While administering insect repellent, be sure to follow all label instructions. Adults should apply repellent to their own hands first and then apply it to children’s exposed skin.

Wear long-sleeves, and long pants, tuck pants into socks, and tuck shirts into pants when outdoors during increased mosquito activity times at dusk or dawn.

Remove sources of standing water.

Maintain and repair window and door screens.

You can find more information from the EPA here, the NYSDOH here and the CDC here.