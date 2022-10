SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — There was a confirmed bear sighting in Salamanca on Wednesday.

Police said the bear was spotted in the area of Kent Boulevard but they do not believe it is in the area anymore.

You can find tips from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on how to reduce human-bear conflicts here.

You can also find tips from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on how to handle an encounter with a bear here.