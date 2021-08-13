Concert venues and artists put new COVID-19 safety protocols in place

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several performers and concert venues are starting to put new COVID-19 protocols in place.

“They’re really so excited to be back to work and so afraid that things will close down again if they don’t do their part to be careful,” VP of Performing and Visual Arts for Chautauqua Institution Deborah Sunya Moore said.

Jason Isbell will headline Borderland Festival in East Aurora this fall. He recently announced that he will not play a venue unless they require proof of vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours of the show.

We’re now requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative test to attend all our shows, indoors or out. If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play. https://t.co/KSYmsT5qAl — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 9, 2021

“He is really concerned and his whole tour is really concerned about being able to do the tour and fulfill the concerts for his fans,” Sunya Moore said.

“People should be concerned about their neighbors and other people at the concert and if they don’t care enough to be vaccinated or have a test, then they shouldn’t be allowed to go,” Buffalo resident Lauren May-Jones said.

Organizers from borderland festival declined to be interviewed on camera. In statement they say:

“We understand the decision of Jason Isbell as well as all the other bands and promoters who have recently made the decision to require testing or vaccines at their events. We are working with Isbell's team to ensure we create a safe environment and experience for our fans, crew, vendors and artists. We are navigating unpredictable times and we will continue to update our fans on any changes.”

Isbell will also perform at Chautauqua Institution later this month.

“We’re finally seeing live music and live dance; I don’t mind doing whatever we have to to bring that art to people,” Sunya Dance said.

“Artists are people too, they deserve to have safe conditions,” Buffalo resident Mary Pasquantino said.

Other artists like Maroon 5, Dead and Company and Phish are following suit — they will also require a negative test or proof of vaccination.

We care so much about everyone involved in making this tour happen & all of you attending, so we will be requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result within 48hrs of your event to attend select dates of the tour. — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) August 11, 2021

Starting with Phish's shows at The Gorge, all ticket holders to Phish's summer and fall tourdates* must provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours prior to when doors open for each show. pic.twitter.com/sQgcUDoZ92 — Phish (@phish) August 12, 2021

“We hope everyone’s willing to do that and keep the music playing,” Sunya Moore said.

The Chautauqua Institution says they will follow Isbell’s request. But they have no plans to make that permanent change for the time being.

“We can’t control what the CDC or this state of New York move to, but when they make mandates, we are certainly ready to follow them,” Sunya Moore said.

If you have plans to go to a concert that requires proof of vaccination or a negative test and you are not vaccinated, your local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or Rite Aid can provide a rapid COVID-19 test at no cost.