HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents are raising concerns about deteriorating concrete along a CSX railroad bridge over Big Tree Road in Hamburg after pieces of the structure recently fell near the roadway.

Warren Kingman, who lives in Hamburg and frequently travels on Big Tree Road, said he reached out after noticing what he described as large pieces of the concrete support structure coming loose.

“I’m afraid that one will come down on a car full of a family and someone will get hurt,” Kingman said.

Kingman also expressed concern that vibrations from trains traveling could cause more material to break loose.

The bridge is owned and maintained by CSX. The Town of Hamburg and Erie County both said responsibility for the railroad bridge rests with CSX.

I also contacted CSX about the condition of the bridge, when it was inspected and whether repairs were planned.

WATCH: Concerns raised over deteriorating railroad bridge in Hamburg

Concerns raised over deteriorating railroad bridge in Hamburg

A spokesperson for CSX said safety is its top priority and that bridges across its network are subject to strict inspection and maintenance overseen by the Federal Railroad Administration.

According to the company spokesperson, every railroad on its network undergoes a thorough examination at least once each calendar year, meeting or exceeding federal regulatory requirements.

The spokesperson said the Big Tree Road bridge was last inspected August 11 and was determined to be safe for railroad operations.

The company spokesperson said its bridge inspections evaluate key components including the deck, superstructure and substructure.

They added that when inspectors identify an area of concern, a bridge manager is required to conduct a follow-up inspection and develop a maintenance plan if necessary.

The Federal Railroad Administration oversees railroad bridge and structure safety and provides oversight of railroad bridge inspection, maintenance and management programs.

The company spokesperson did not provide additional details about the specific deterioration visible along the bridge's concrete support structure or whether any repairs are planned.

The railroad said it is committed to maintaining its bridges in a way that protects employees, communities and railroad operations.

For emergencies involving a CSX bridge, the company lists its Public Safety Communication Center at 1-800-232-0144.