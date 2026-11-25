COLDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Overturned headstones, fallen tree limbs and overgrown vegetation are raising concerns about a cemetery between Colden and Holland.

Jeffrey Smith contacted me after visiting the cemetery and becoming concerned about what he found. He said the grounds have not been properly maintained, leaving some burial sites partially obscured by vegetation and debris.

“Everything when it was green this summer, you couldn't even see part of these stones because the growth was bad,” Smith said. “And now the leaves and limbs are all over the place.”

Smith also pointed to a large tree limb that had fallen near burial sites, raising concerns about the potential for additional damage to headstones.

“The big limb just came down over there this year apparently,” he said. “This was here in the spring when we came up and checked.”

Smith said veterans are among those buried at the cemetery and believes their graves deserve better care.

“All these veterans have served our country," he said. "We should be taking care of their graves."

WATCH: Concerns raised over conditions at cemetery between Colden and Holland

Concerns raised over conditions at cemetery between Colden and Holland

7 News contacted the Town of Colden to figure out who is responsible for maintaining the property. Documents show that the cemetery is privately owned.

Town officials said Scouts sometimes volunteer to help clean up the grounds.

7 News also contacted the property owner for comment about the cemetery's condition but did not receive a response.

Smith lives nearly two hours away and said he cannot regularly visit to monitor the property.

He hopes someone will take action.

“I'd like to see it cleaned up, maintained, lawn mowed and for it to look proper,” Smith said.

He hopes the cemetery can be restored to a condition that is respectful to the people buried there and the families who come to visit.