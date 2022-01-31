Concerns over controversial NFTA policy grow as another storm looms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been two weeks been Western New York's last battering snowstorm, and some communities are still thawing.

"It is unacceptable that there are sidewalks, bus stops, fire hydrants, and areas of our city that are buried in snow two weeks after a storm," said Sherry Sherrill, the Special Projects Facilitator of We are Women Warriors - a local community activism group.

Sherrill and other members of the group spent their Monday shoveling out NFTA bus stops and fire hydrants along Buffalo's East Side.

"We are here because the NFTA says if its your property next to a bus stop, you gotta clean up the snow - but so many people cannot do that, and its too much to ask of them. So we decided to step up and help," said Betty Jean Grant - a former Erie County Legislator and member of the group.

Their actions comes in response to the NFTA policy that the owners of the property where bus stops lie are responsible for clearing those areas.

Per the companies website, under their "Snow Guide" preparation tab:

“There are about 4,500 bus stops within the Metro system. Most bus stops are on public streets and sidewalks. Property owners or tenants are responsible for keeping bus stops clear of snow, just like fire hydrants. If your stop isn’t clear, please contact your town or city for help.” NFTA Website

When asked about the concerns over the policy by 7 News, the NFTA issued this statement:

"We appreciate the efforts of volunteers who help clear the snow in and around bus shelters. Every year, BTRU assists our community in encouraging property owner to be good neighbors and shovel their walk in their neighborhoods. This serves to remind our community that snow removal, including shelters is the responsibility of the property owner. Clear walks helps us to have a truly walkable community and better transit access for all." Helen Tederous, NFTA

Outside of issues concerns NFTA bus stops and fire hydrants, other community groups were spotted by 7 News cleaning up the African American Heritage Corridor.

"We want to make our community walkable again, clean, and safe. We jumped right on board with equipment - and didn't mind the cold. Its all about Buffalo and the City of Good Neighbors," said Michael Smith of the Save our Streets program.

Both groups say they plan on helping out again if necessary as a storm is expected to hit Western New York this week. You can reach out to help on either attached Facebook page.