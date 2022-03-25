Concerned mother calls for lawmakers to revise bail reform

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Concerned mother Lisa Thagard calls for lawmakers to revise the bail reform.

Thagard says her 33-year-old son, Jonathan Thagard, had career dreams, but his mental state ended those aspirations.

"My son was acting erratically, and I happened to call 911 at least six or seven officers there trying to apprehend my son, and they were talking to him," she says. "There was a lieutenant there and he was very angry and frustrated because they knew my son. He's not a violent individual, it's only when he's under the substance that it makes him aggressive."

And that's why people like Thagard are fighting for change on the bail reform.

She says her son would get arrested at least twice a month and his cases would often get dismissed in court even when he'll be under the influence.

"And the judges see that and they just let him go and they want to make excuses like it's the bail reform," the mother says. "If he keeps appearing in front of you, that shows he needs help."

The crying mother says her son uses marijuana laced with a substance.

"Which is causing him and others to be erratic and I know for a fact my son was normal before this situation and as a mother I'm going to love him and get the help that he needs," Thagard says. "I've been reaching out to congressmen, our senators and I'm hoping Governor Hochul addresses the bail reform and understands you have to do something in regards to the mental health issue."

There might be a resolution for people like 33-year-old Johnathan Thagard as Gov. Hochul plans to put a budget together.

"The public is aware that I share their concerns about public safety, and that's why we're working with my team and working with the legislatures to craft a position and a policy to work towards getting the budget that I believe will respond to the need that's going on right now," Hochul says in a press conference.

The concerned mother believes her son will be a better man once he gets treatment.

"He'll come back home as a better person for the community, and you're helping that individual who can not help himself," Thagard says.

Governor Kathy Hochul has less than eight days to come up with a budget plan to meet the need of the people of the state of New York.