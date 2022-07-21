Completion of upgrades to Devil's Hole State Park Gateway has arrived

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, in partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, announced Wednesday that work has been completed at the Devil's Hole State Park Gateway.

The project will increase access to the Niagara Gorge and trails.

"I want to tell the local resident to take the blinders off quit talking about that there's nothing here come and see for yourself on the improvements," says Assemblyman Angelo Morinello of District 145.

Morinello is talking about the $795,000 upgrades to the Devil's Hole State Park Gateway.

Local residents and tourists will have easy access to the Gorge since there are stone stairs leading to its base of it.

"Nine million visitors that come to Niagara Falls. There are so many things to do other than to see the falls," says Director JJ Tighe of Parks & Trails Ralph C. Wilson Foundation. "If you come in this direction and see the falls, you can stop at Devils Hole."