Como Restaurant saved by new owner in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Como Restaurant in Niagara Falls has been saved by a new owner who plans to keep the tradition of this popular restaurant running how it was before.

Mohammad Ujjal Hossain is the new owner.

“With the Como Restaurant we’re going to leave everything exactly the same,” he says. “The same recipe, the same food, the same employees, and the previous owner will be here and I’ll be here too.”

Inside Como, everything will remain the same including the celebrity walls where the new owner hopes to welcome more.

“There will be a banquet, especially for the kids. I want to make it like a Chuck E. Cheese,” the owner says.

His son Ahanf Tanan tells me he plans to work with the other former employees.

“I'm going to do a part-time job here to help out and get the experience,” Tanan says. “I’m proud to be part of the Como restaurant history. a hundred years is a big deal so we plan to add another 100 years hopefully.”

Others say they’re happy to have this family be part of revitalizing Niagara Falls.

“Niagara Falls is so diverse. You have people all over the world traveling here and being able to not only offer Italian food but also south asian cuisine like Bangladesh, Pakistani and Indian food is also going to add a different flare to Como itself,” Tazul Islam, a family member says.

Oh, and let’s not forget about Como’s Deli.

“On the deli side we’re going to open from breakfast to midnight,” Hossain says.

“Definitely come and check us out, give us a chance, and not only try out the classic Italian food that is going to be here from the previous owners but also the Asian style that we’re going to bring,” Islam says.

The Como Restaurant is expected to open sometime in May.