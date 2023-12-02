Community service organizations calling out officials on no ARP funds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several organizations like Stop the Violence Coalition are making noise on what they say are broken promises of not receiving some money from the American Rescue Plan Funds.

Stop the Violence Coalition is calling out officials who gave them and other community organizations their word on receiving at least $4 million of American Rescue Plan funds.

The City of Buffalo received $331 million in ARP funds.

But Murray Holman with Stop the Violence says no officials have given his and other organizations a response yet.

“Now we're we might have to shut down our organization,” he says. “20 years on funding coming through streams into now when we getting ready to be promised of significant amount of money we get not a penny not a penny that's not fair.”

Others that heavily depend on these organizations are devastated.

“Stop the Violence have been around for decades and basically giving us false hope and I'm not OK with it,” says Diamond Hardwell, a parent. “Stop the Violence is very big in my life right now and it been without stop violence a lot of violence will occur.”

“Instead of putting the kids in the facilities in jail you know coming into the program so I mean it like I said it's very disheartening," says Kay Taylor, member Stop the Violence Coalition

“They they help our community," says Jaziah Walker, 10-years-old





“Help people stop violence," says Logan Kragg, 6-years-old

“We risk our families, our lives out there during the pandemic. When the massacre happened we risked ourselves we were out there day and night providing food for community members, and support and to tell us that he help is coming and not for not to come it’s unacceptable," says Jimmy Darby, board president of Voice Buffalo.

A spokesperson for Congressman Brian Higgins says in a statement:

“Congressman Higgins’ fight for pandemic relief delivered over $331 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to the City of Buffalo and hundreds of millions more for cities and towns across Western New York. Each municipality is responsible for developing a plan for the use of those funds which follows guidelines issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Community Violence Intervention programs, like those led by the Stop the Violence Coalition, are an acceptable use of American Rescue Plan funding and the Congressman has publicly supported this investment. The final decision on the distribution of these funds ultimately lies with the City.”

7 News reporter Yoselin Person reached out to the City of Buffalo.

A spokesperson for Mayor Byron Brown says to her there are program requirements that needed to be met.

But Councilman Rasheed Wyatt isn’t going for that.

“I’m sorry. The Council is not the flying ointment we've been pushing desperately for this money to get out the streets,” Wyatt says. “Some of the folks who may be connected to the second floor of gotten their money in organizations like Braymiller, and although that's a different part of money but they've gotten their money, but these organizations that desperately needed these funds that they were supposed to be used to rescue them have not is very frustrating.”

Others say they’ve seen the great impact on what these community service groups have in the East Side of Buffalo.

“I grew up you know in the street rough neighborhoods programs like the big brother program helped me out a lot coming up so without that direction it's so easy to get caught up in the street,” says Michael Davis, a resident. “Like you'll easily be coming you know a gangbanger or drug dealer will become an act of violence but with that money you can help you know provide programs and other outlets for the youth to be able to do something with their time is doing the normal.”

Stop the Violence Coalition plans to show up to the next Common Council meeting to have their voices heard.

