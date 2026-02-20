Community rallies around son of longtime WKBW employee battling cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Western New York community and 7 News are rallying behind the family of longtime WKBW employee Frank Pacella, whose son, Brenden, is facing a life-altering cancer diagnosis.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Brenden and his wife, Jordyn, as they navigate treatment and mounting medical expenses.

Brenden was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a serious form of blood cancer, shortly after graduating from medical school in 2025 and beginning his medical residency in Kansas. The diagnosis came during what was meant to be one of the most exciting chapters of their lives — launching his medical career, building their future together, and preparing to welcome their first child in May.

Brenden's father, Frank, is a beloved former employee of 7 News, who spent several years producing AM Buffalo. To help the Pacella family during this fight, please use this GoFundMe link.

