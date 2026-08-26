EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started as a benefit for about 220 people has grown into an event organizers expect nearly 500 people to attend.

The reason for the outpouring is Shawna Mishler, a 41-year-old Eden mother of two, horse trainer and riding instructor who is battling Stage 4 triple-negative breast cancer.

Mishler has spent decades working with horses and helping riders throughout Western New York. Now, the community she's spent years building is coming together to support her and her family.

"Everyone is so willing to help when I need it," Mishler said. "If I'm having a tough day and I can't throw a saddle up, or I just need to go and sit down, everyone is willing to help."

The benefit is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28, in Eden, with organizers preparing for a crowd nearly twice the size they initially anticipated.

"We're beyond thankful it is," organizer Katie Wehrfritz said.

The event will feature a number of ways for attendees to participate and raise money for Mishler's treatment, including:



A Chinese auction featuring more than 150 donated baskets

A fully processed cow donated by a local farm

Big-ticket raffle prizes

A deep freezer

Pizza donated by Maria's Pizzeria

Wehrfritz said the response has been overwhelming.

"Shawna is definitely someone who deserves this. Every day she just keeps going on like there's nothing wrong, and I did not expect it to get this big this fast," Wehrfritz explained.

The benefit is just one way the community is trying to help Mishler pursue additional treatment.

WATCH: Community rallies around Eden mother battling Stage 4 breast cancer ahead of Friday benefit

Community rallies around Eden mother battling Stage 4 breast cancer ahead of Friday benefit

Mishler has undergone chemotherapy, clinical trials and extensive treatment at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Her cancer has continued to progress, and her family is pursuing additional treatment opportunities, including treatment in Arizona.

Family member Patricia Adams said the support has been especially meaningful after what she described as a difficult three and a half years for Mishler.

"We feel that we're not alone and that people care," Adams said. "Shawna's had a really rough 3 1/2 years, and the support of these people are just making her want to go on," she said.

Organizers say there is still a need for financial support as Mishler and her family pursue additional treatment.

People who cannot attend Friday's benefit can use the GoFundMe to contribute directly to Shawna and her family.

The benefit will be held Friday, Aug. 28, in Eden. Organizers say everyone is welcome, and tickets will also be available at the door.