Community policing means back to school help in East Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is trying to help parents make ends meet when it comes to back to school shopping.

Police Commissioner Joe Gramaglia was among those who handed out free backpacks Saturday at the C District Police Station on East Ferry Street.

That's right near MLK Park in East Buffalo.

The backpacks were filled with all kinds of supplies the kids will need when they head back to class after the Labor Day holiday.

Buffalo police officers are also sending a family on an all expenses paid trip to Disney World in Orlando.

Robert Rembert and his family leave for Florida on Monday.