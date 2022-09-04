Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Community policing means back to school help in East Buffalo

Police officers distribute free backpacks filled with school supplies
POLICE PIC.jpg
wkbw
POLICE PIC.jpg
Posted at 8:10 PM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 20:10:39-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is trying to help parents make ends meet when it comes to back to school shopping.

Police Commissioner Joe Gramaglia was among those who handed out free backpacks Saturday at the C District Police Station on East Ferry Street.

That's right near MLK Park in East Buffalo.

The backpacks were filled with all kinds of supplies the kids will need when they head back to class after the Labor Day holiday.

Buffalo police officers are also sending a family on an all expenses paid trip to Disney World in Orlando.

Robert Rembert and his family leave for Florida on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United