Community organizers calling for state and local action on opioid epidemic and homelessness crisis

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community groups calling for New York State and local levels to take action on the opioid epidemic and homelessness crisis.

Organizers of Save the Michaels tell 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the failure is happening on two fronts: the opioid epidemic and homelessness, especially in cities like Lockport.

“I think the bottom line is that we’re failing people. We’re not making them a priority,” says Kim Hubert, a community outreach director of Save the Michaels. “I think it’s easy to let them figure it out.”

Many Western New Yorkers who struggle with addiction and homelessness rely on the Save the Michaels organization for help.

“I called about five shelters today because we had an influx of people today and every shelter was basically full,” says Hubert. “There was one shelter that had one opening and there was another one that was possibly going to have an opening.”

Manuel Gutierrez is one who sought help from Save the Michaels.

“I was homeless in the streets and had no place to go,” he says. “I had a lot of blankets, scarves, stuff like that.”

But Save the Michaels helped Gutierrez get right back on his feet and now he works at the facility.

“I like helping people a lot and getting them off the streets,” he says.

The founder of Save the Michaels Avi Israel says Article 17 of the New York State Constitution Social Welfare continues to be ignored.

WKBW

“And it went into effect in 1939. The problem is leaders in this state have forgotten that is the responsibility of the state to take of the needed people. The people who need help” says Israel.

Israel says there are two shelters in Niagara County.

One is in the City of Lockport where they only allow 18 people at a time and some may face some other challenges.

“If you have mental health you’re not going in there,” Israel says. “If your skin is colored differently than mine, you’re not going in there.”

The opioid crisis is getting worse in Erie County at the same time.

“Cocaine is probably the biggest indicator today when we see an overdose. It is all adulterated with fentanyl,” says Cheryll Moore, a director of the Opioid Task Force of Erie County.

Israel says fentanyl is used in just about any drug including marijuana.

“Any drug that you get on the street today,” he says. “There is a rise in the age of the people who are seeking help now. We’ve seen that happening since COVID.

Below are services to find if you need help with addiction or seeking shelter:

WNY Treatment programs for addiction:

Save the Michaels:

Lockport Office: 144 Main St (Walnut St Entrance)

Lockport, NY 14094

(716) 984-8375

AND

Buffalo Office: 737 Delaware Avenue, Suite 101

Buffalo, NY 14209

(716) 984-8375

Erie County Medical Center (ECMC)

462 Grider St., Buffalo, NY 14215

716-898-3471 (Detox)

716-898-3415 (Addictions Treatment)

716-898-3255 (Behavioral Health)

ecmc.edu

Horizon Health Services

Multiple Locations

716-831-1800 (Admissions and Questions)

horizon-health.org

BestSelf

Multiple Locations

716-884-0888 (Intake)

bestselfwny.org

Endeavor Health Services

Multiple Locations

716-895-6701 (Central Intake)

ehsny.org

Evergreen Health

206 S. Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14201

716-847-2441

evergreenhs.org (General)

Beacon Center

Multiple Locations

716-831-1937 (General)

beaconcenter.net

Spectrum Health and Human Services

Multiple locations and satellite clinics

716-539-5500

shswny.org

Northpointe Council

2470 Allen Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14303

716-285-3421

1001 11th St., Niagara Falls, NY 14301

716-278-8110 (Niagara Falls)

41 Main St., Lockport, NY 14094

716-433-3846 (Lockport)

northpointecouncil.org

Brylin Behavioral Health Center

531 Farber Lakes Dr., Williamsville, NY 14221

716-633-1927 (Substance Use)

716-632-5450 (Mental Health)

brylin.com

Stutzman Addiction Treatment Center

360 Forest Ave., Buffalo, NY 14213

716-882-4900

oasas.ny.gov/location/margaret-stutzman-addiction-treatment-center

Mount St. Mary's Hospital

5300 Military Rd, Lewiston, NY 14093

716-298-2115

chsbuffalo.org/mount-st-marys-hospital

Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center

3495 Bailey Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215

716-834-9200 (General)

716-862-8565 (Substance Abuse Program)

buffalo.va.gov

Homeless Shelter:

Lockport Cares

188 Genesee Street, Lockport, NY

716-438-2273

BestSelf Homeless Services716-856-97111050 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY 14213

www.BestSelfwny.org

Buffalo City Mission716-854-8181100 East Tupper St., Buffalo, NY 14203

www.buffalocitymission.org

Fees: None

Belmont Housing Resources for WNY716-884-7791 x 1161195 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209-2196

Fees: None

www.belmonthousingwny.org

Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, Inc. (BFNC)716-852-506545 Jewett Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214

www.bfnc.org

Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority716-855-6711300 Perry St., Buffalo, NY 14204

www.bmhahousing.com

Haven House/Child & Family ServicesHotline 716-884-6000Office 716-884-6002PO Box 451, Ellicott Station, Buffalo, NY 14205

Housing Opportunities Made Equal, Inc. (HOME)716-854-14001542 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209

www.homeny.com

Independent Living Center (ILC) /Mental Health Peer Connection716-836-08223108 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214

www.wnyil.org/mhpc

Living Opportunities of DePaul(716) 391-54002475 George Urban Blvd Suite 201, Depew, NY

www.depaul.org

National Call Center for Homeless Veterans817-424-3838On-line chat available: www.va.gov/homeless/nationalcallcenter.asp

NYS Office of Mental Health (OMH)518-402-4233

Office of Housing Development & Support

SONYMA Home of Your Own (HOYO) program and CCAP (Closing Cost Assistance Program)

44 Holland Ave., 7th flr.; Albany, NY 12229

Rental Assistance Corporation of Buffalo716-882-0063470 Franklin St., Buffalo, NY 14202

Fees: None

www.racbny.org

