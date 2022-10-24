Community murals underway coming to Main Street in Niagara Falls in hopes to bring new investments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several community murals are underway in Niagara Falls in hopes of new investments with volunteers' help, a drop of paint, and some brushes.

It’s a project to help bring abandoned buildings like the one on 2018 Main Street that says “History Lives Here.”

“The buildings, the streets, the community here in Niagara Falls,” says Ally Sponger, Director of Public Art of Niagara Falls National Heritage. “This was a hustling bustling business district with a lot of shopping in stores through many decades.”

The focus of this initiative is to have art bring new investments to the neglected area.

“What we’re focusing on is wanting to engage with the community and find out what they want to see here,” Sponger says. “Maybe that can help influence future businesses to come to this area.”

There’s also a second mural underway on 1708 Main Street which Sponger says will be named “Imagine the Possibilities” as a message to bring more foot traffic to the area.

“I would say five years I really do see Niagara Falls with more people coming in now with the border being open again there’s a lot of art to see here,” says Princessa Williams, an artist with the Niagara Falls Murals. “There’s going to be a lot to see here, especially regarding the art. Again you’ll see a lot down on Main Street and even just the surrounding areas, so stay tuned.”

The goal is to get more people to volunteer to help paint more murals before the winter weather arrives.

“Again, it’s really connecting that past, present to future as part of our approach here, and we really want people to imagine the possibilities of what we can do here on Main Street,” Ally Sponger says. “What we can restore in buildings and the next life that they can have.”

Organizers are encouraging others to take part in making a change through art by volunteering this weekend.

More information is listed below:

1708 and 2018 Main Street, between the Niagara Falls Public Library and the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center.

DATES/TIMES

Friday, 10/28, 3 pm to 5 pm

Saturday 10/29, 10am to 4pm

Sunday 10/30, 10am to 4pm

Snacks and water is provided for volunteers.

