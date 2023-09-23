Carrying on Pearl Young's legacy of giving: winter clothing drive seeks to help refugee population in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several community members are getting together to collect as much winter clothing as possible for those in need including refugees as a way to continue the legacy of Pearl Young.

President of COGIC World Missions WNY Second Jurisdiction Dr. Madge A. Whiskey tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that she was introduced to a refugee who came from Congo.

“She has seven children and she’s 35 and she came here pregnant with her last child and we became aware that she was in need,” Whiskey says.

Whiskey says she knows how it is to come to an unfamiliar place.

“I’m from the Caribbean and I’ve been here for thirty years now and I know Buffalo winter can be brutal,” she says.

Others say those coming to America and Western New York for a better life aren’t necessarily receiving the proper help.

“And one handicap that they have is the ability to communicate is like zero in the communication process as far as trying to find out a need,” says Leroy Robinson, Vice President of COGIC World Missions WNY Second Jurisdiction. “And where they are. We try to impact those and identify those that do have a need.”

This initiative is carrying on the legacy of Pearl Young.

She was one of ten people who were killed at the Tops mass shooting in May of last year.

Her loved ones say she was always known for giving back to the community.

“And so that was one of the main things that she wanted to do and so she was always doing missions,” says Beverly Lee, an elect lady of COGIC World Missions WNY Second Jurisdiction. “And always witnessing and so it gives us an opportunity an opportunity to also do the witnessing and do the outreach because people are hurting.”

These members hope that you can join their mission by donating any winter attire at the Good Samaritan Church as they plan to distribute donations sometime at the end of October.

“Being part of this department allows us to spread the message that there is a need and experiencing the weather,” says Sandra Mcadory, a member at large of COGIC World Missions WNY Second Jurisdiction. “The winters that we do here you just think about the fact that somebody may not have what they need.”

If you want to help donate you can head to Good Samaritan Church of God in Christ at 261 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga, NY 14215.

You can also head to 437 Berkshire Avenue, Buffalo NY 14215.

See the attachment below on who to contact: