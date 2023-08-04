Community members concerned about the condition of Roosevelt Park in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bashara Lewis says he wants the children in his hometown to have a safe place to play. When the Buffalo native saw what had become of his old childhood hang-out, Roosevelt Park, he was disappointed.

"It was always a refuge for us in Langfield Projects," said Lewis.

Lewis's nephew, Michael Henry, shared in his disappointment. Henry says he grew up playing at the park and is sad that it is virtually empty on a hot summer day. He believes this park is neglected.

"The courts have never been re-done," said Henry. "The basketball hoops are even the same. I think there is like two bullet holes in the backboard."

Henry shared that he relied on sports and recreation at the park during his upbringing to keep him out of trouble.

"There's a lot of kids that live in these projects that could come and have something better to do with their life instead of just be out there running the streets and causing problems for each other," said Henry.

Roosevelt Park is on theCity's Parks Master Plan, an effort to update and improve the greenery that so many rely on around the City.

7 News took Lewis and Henry's complaints to Andy Rabb, Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Recreation. He said there are plans to renovate the park, and though the project is still in the design phase, neighbors can expect construction to begin in 2024.

"There is a million dollars that have been allocated by the City of Buffalo," said Rabb. "We are working with our non-profit in securing at least another $2 million in grant funds."

Rabb said the planned renovations include basic security upgrades, a new splash pad and playground equipment and reconstruction of the basketball courts.

The City encourages anyone concerned about the maintenance of their local parks to call its Resolutions Center at 3-1-1.