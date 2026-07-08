BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A community library on Buffalo's East Side was vandalized and taken just 10 days after local youth volunteers built and installed it at Bailey-Dartmouth Community Garden.

The library, built by East Side Stewards and Bailey community youth and volunteers, was designed to provide free access to books and encourage learning and neighborhood connection.

"Our youth poured their time, creativity and pride into building this library," said the East Side Stewards team. "This wasn't just a box of books. It was a community investment made possible through volunteerism, funding and a shared motive that every neighborhood deserves resources that inspire learning."

East Side Stewards is asking anyone with information to reach out at (716) 268-2314 or through email at info@eastsidestewards.com.

WATCH: Community library on Buffalo's East Side vandalized, stolen 10 days after its installation