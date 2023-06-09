Community leaders demanding the City of Buffalo enforce its lead remediation law

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community leaders are demanding the City of Buffalo better enforce its lead remediation law.

This comes after the city received a $2 million grant in 2020 to combat lead exposure within homes all over the city.

“We need the City of Buffalo to step up especially since there’s a law in place that can scale up," says Erie County Legislature Chair April N. M. Baskin. "And help properties combat lead and save more children."

These leaders say the city only managed to remediate one property over three years.

"Despite having funds in place for a plan, to help remediate lead,” says Cedric Holloway, Founder of Omega Youth Mentoring. “The City of Buffalo seems to lack the sense of urgency and implementation."

Julius Land, a lead carpenter of Golden Results Construction tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person part of his job is to treat lead in homes.

“It’s dangerous work at times, but I’m prayerful,” Land says.

Land says moisture damage causes a lot of issues.

“That’s how people come in contact with it and during the removal process just people not being protected and it chips into the soil,” he says.

Experts say lead can impact the cognitive skills of a child.

“So you can imagine that lead affects these skills not only the child struggles but families struggles and teachers struggles,” says Dr. Claire Cameron, an associate professor at University at Buffalo.

Buffalo’s Commission of Permits and Inspections has found thousands of homes with lead hazards.

But community leaders say the city should be doing more inspections.

“Are we holding both the city and landlords responsible for if it is the pipes replace that?,” says Dr. Monica Miles, an environmentalist justice advocate. “To counter that we are experiencing the impacts of long-term lead exposure and higher rates in Black and Brown communities.”

7 News reached out to the City of Buffalo for a comment but has not yet heard back.