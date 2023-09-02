Community leaders call to change the name of Broderick Park to “Freedom Park”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community leaders of “Friends of Broderick Park” hope to have Broderick Park’s name changed to “Freedom Park” after they sent a proposal to city council members.

The president of the board George Johnson tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the reason for the name change is because the park has a history of freedom.

“This is considered as sacred ground and we wanted to make sure it’s emphasized that it’s a place of freedom.,” Johnson says. “It’s a place of where our ancestors came to become free. To cross this water to Canada to become free.”

But who was Broderick?

“A guy that was in a rowing club in the row boats that used to be down in this area,” he says. “Years ago they named the park after him.”

Johnson says that’s why it’s appropriate to change the name of the park since the current name has no connection to its significance.

He adds this park has always attracted a lot of people from different cultures especially Western New York being the hub of welcoming new Americans.

“Since that time we want to reclaim the name in terms of making sure they understand the significance of the park itself,” Johnson says.

Others say they can’t imagine the thirst for freedom that made those enslaved so willing to risk their life in the waters.

“It kind of makes you emotional to think that someone would rather drown than to continue to be enslaved,” says Candance Moppins, a vice president of the Friends of Broderick Park.

Board members are going to present a petition to Buffalo common council members on Sept. 5th in hopes to consider changing the name of the park.

