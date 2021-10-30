Community Health Center of Buffalo highlights COVID-19 fight in a documentary

LEWISTON, NY (WKBW) — Friday night at the Dunleavy Hall in Niagara University there was a special showing of the film, "Fight for Good: One Body One Soul."

The short film was put together by Community Health Center of Buffalo and the Buffalo Documentary Project. It highlights the challenges CHCB faced at the beginning of the pandemic and the difficulties of getting people vaccinated, particularly in Niagara Falls.

“Learning how to deal with everything, going out into the community and engaging people in Niagara Falls, asking them to get shots,” said Karla Thomas, the marketing director of CHCB.

The hope is this film can inform and inspire.

“We want them to walk away being moved and touched and having access to information from a reliable source,” said Thomas of people who see the film.

One person highlighted in the film was Marsha McWilson. She lost her sister, and five other family members to COVID-19.

“To experience the pain that I went through, our family had been hit dramatically back-to-back-to-back,” said McWilson.

You can watch a preview of the film by clicking this link.