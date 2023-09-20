Community group vows to continue search for Jaylen Griffin after sudden death of his mother

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo family that spent years searching for answers in the disappearance of then 12-year-old Jaylen Griffin is facing a new challenge as the mother has passed away.

48-year-old Joann Ponzo suddenly passed away Monday.

Those close to her say she was suffering an illness while dealing with the grief of her missing son, Jaylen Griffin.

Jaylen has been missing since the summer of 2020 near Broadway when he went to the store around 11 a.m.

Last month a vigil was held where Joann was seen crying and praying for her son to be found.

Bury the Violence founder Kareema Morris who has been working on Jaylen’s case and is close to the family tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that Joann’s passing will not stop the search for Jaylen.

“We will continue working in finding Jaylen,” she says. “He still has family, siblings, grandparents and a dad and they still want answers so we are going to continue.”

Morris remembers Joann being a strong woman through not only Jaylen's disappearance and the years they've searched for him.

But also the death of her other son, Jawaan Griffin.

“Joann was known by many of the Bury the Violence family as DOT COM who was a hilarious strong mother,” Morris says. “Who did any and everything she could to resolve who killed her son Jowaan and who took her son Jaylen.”

Now the founder has a big mission to complete in finding Jaylen and putting this case to rest.

“Whoever is harboring him is disgusting. It’s inhumane to have you feel like you’re better than anyone and take someone else's child and keep them,” Morris says. “As we get through the sting of this we will continue to love, laugh and look for Jaylen.”

The Griffin family is holding a balloon release Wednesday for what would have been Joann’s 49th birthday.