Community gathers for moment of silence for victims of mass shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A week after the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, the community gathered for a moment of silence for the victims.

Dozens gathered at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue for a collective moment of tribute and reflection on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

On the steps of City Hall in Downtown Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown was joined by leaders from federal, state and local government and other community leaders for a 123-second moment of silence. The moment of silence from 2:28:57 p.m. to 2:31:00 p.m. Saturday marked a week from when the shooting occurred.

Mayor Brown said hateful racist actions will never be tolerated here and must not be tolerated anywhere.

The moment of silence was to honor the memories of the ten people killed:

Aaron Salter

Ruth Whitfield

Roberta Drury

Deacon Heyward Patterson

Pearl Young

Margus Morrison

Geraldine Talley

Celestine Chaney

Katherine Massey

Andre Mackniel

It was also to reflect on the three people injured:

Zaire Goodman

Jennifer Warrington

Christopher Braden

As Western New York mourns with the families, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can find more about the victims here.