Community effort to help dig out from snow and shelter those in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many in the City of Good Neighbors went out of their way to help dig out snow and shelter those in need.

17-year-old Kashmire Johnson was on his way to shovel for those who may not have the ability to clear the snow from their homes.

“Some old people can't do it, those with disabilities and stuff like that,” he says. “Start helping people.”

Just down the road from where Johnson was shoveling is the Delavan Grider Community Center.

It’s one of the Code Blue centers where many people can be warm and get fed.

“It's been a rough time but it's a lot of good people,” says Jaylen Woods, seeking shelter at Delavan Grider Community Center. “I met a couple good friends and we just try to get through the week.”

A majority of the people have been at the facility for a couple of days.

“This is a beautiful and safe place,” says Michael Bineziek, seeking shelter at Delavan Grider Community Center. “The food is delicious, and it’s really safe here.”

A volunteer at the Grider Center says that most people don’t have anywhere else to go so for now they’re using this space for their own comfort.

“We're figuring it out and we're figuring it out together to make sure that everyone's needs are met,” says Monica Miles, a community member volunteer at the center. “And find a way that's honoring and nurturing and just making sure that we're adjusting the needs of the community.”

7 News reporter Yoselin Person had a chance to even speak with a couple who came from Venezuela.

They tell her they’re thankful for the center’s hospitality.

“Thank you and God bless everyone,” says Juan Carlos. “It’s really cold outside. You can not be outside. I’ve never experienced this. This is my first time experiencing snow.

Community leader Alexandre Burgos is taking his time out of his day to help clear the sidewalks down on the West Side.

“It’s important that we all take responsibility and creating a safer walkway streetscape and infrastructure we all play part in infrastructure equity especially in this winter season,” Burgos says. “This is the first winter for a lot of new Americans, especially here on the West Side so it becomes imperative that we all take our part and make sure that our streets are safe and walkable for everybody.”

Below is thefull list of warming centers:

Buffalo:



Asarese-Matters Community Center, 50 Reese St

Delavan-Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave

Gloria J. Parks Community Center, 3242 Main St

JFK Community Center, 114 Hickory St

Lincoln Fieldhouse, 10 Quincy St

North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Rd

Peter Machnica Community Center, 1799 Clinton St

Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia St

West Side Community Services, 161 Vermont St

Orchard Park

Erie Community College (South Campus), 4041 Southwestern Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14203

Windom Elementary School, 3870 Sheldon Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Orchard Park Middle School, 60 South Lincoln Ave, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Warming centers have cots, pillows, blankets, water, etc.To get notifications on the storm, you can sign up for Buf-Alert by texting your zip code to 38276.

