Community Diaper Days scheduled throughout WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Charities has teamed up with BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York to offer a series of Diaper Days across the area.

During the events, community members can drive through to collect a tote bag filled with baby diapers, wipes, first aid kits and more. BCBS and other local partners are donating the items.

The first event was held on Tuesday at the Catholic Charities building on Genesee Street in Buffalo, and the turnout was overwhelming. Lines of cars spanned the street and organizers went out to buy a hundred more bags.

Four more events will be held throughout Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua counties. You can find the times and locations below, and more information here.

Erie County:

Wednesday, April 28

Catholic Charities’ Russell J. Salvatore Food Pantry & Outreach

75 Caldwell Pl., Lackawanna

Thursday, May 13

Catholic Charities’ WIC at Sister’s Hospital

2121 Main St., Buffalo.

Niagara County:

Thursday, May 6

Catholic Charities' WIC

625 Tronolone St., Niagara Falls

Chautauqua County

Thursday, May 20

Catholic Charities' WIC

326 Central Ave., Dunkirk.

*All Diaper Days are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m