'Community Day' showcases how diverse groups have shaped Independence Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park hosted its very first "Community Day."

The Hangar Building was filled with tables representing a variety of cultures that were vital in the creation of this country.

With Independence Day approaching, community groups took this time to highlight leaders in the past who have played a major role in the holiday.

"We have lots of stories and history with our veterans," said Ron Cook Jr., the American Legion Iroquois Post 1587 Commander. "We wanted to merge this with the naval park and the impacts that some of the leaders made within our nation and for this Independence Day."

Cook has deep-rooted ties with the park. His uncle, Mavin "Joe" Curry, was the first superintendent of Buffalo Naval Park.

This event was presented by the park's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion "DEI" Committee.

"One of our goals was to explore how we can introduce communities to the museum and the naval park to our communities — integrate and engage those two together," said Mustafa Gokcek, a Niagara University professor and member of the committee.

Representing Turkish-Americans, Gokcek emphasized the importance of appreciating those around us in our community.

"Diversity is what makes us stronger and more colorful. I hope that these events actually will bring these colors out and everyone will be more proud to be part of a diverse community," said Gokcek.

John Sanabria, the American Legion Gabriel A. Rodriquez 1928 Post Commander, agrees with the importance of appreciating diversity.

"Minorities were part of history, especially with the service," said Sanabria. "We've been fighting wars and been a part of this country for years. People have to recognize that it's not just one sided. We've been integrated into wars from day one."

Community Days hopes to return to Buffalo Naval Park next year with even more tables and community groups.