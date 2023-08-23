Watch Now
Community cookout and giveaway helps Buffalo families get ready for the new school year

It's a group effort to help those in need in Buffalo. Volunteers handed out free food, clothing, backpacks, baby formula, televisions, and much more.
Posted at 6:11 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 18:11:18-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several local organizations are putting together two days of giveaways at 1400 Broadway in Buffalo.

The event is to help those in need before they head back to school.

They are giving away furniture, blankets, clothing, shoes, diapers, baby formula, food, backpacks and more.

Numerous residents stopped by including Stephen Herby. He got diapers, clothing, and formula and says he relies on giveaways like this to feed his family. He explains, "It's just been rough...struggling my whole life. I appreciate what he does."

He's talking about Leonard Lane, President of The Buffalo FATHERS organization and board member of Buffalo Peacemakers.

Lane says, "It's so important to come together in partnership with grassroots organizations working right on the ground, working with a lot of families that are struggling. Where else can you get baby formula but from us? Where else can you get hot dogs and hamburgers?"

They are also giving away things like bikes, furniture, TVs, microwaves, and more all for free.

15-year-old Christopher Jones is one of many youth volunteers handing out food and supplies to families.

Jones says, "We're just here today to give back to the community because some people don't have what other people have. It feels nice to give back to people who don't have much."

Herby says it feels nice to be able to give his family what they need thanks to events like this.

Organizers say they are working hard to give everyone what they need before school and also trying to curb youth violence. The event will continue on Thursday.

