Community concerns arise in East Buffalo as snow plows haven't reached their streets

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo has seen record breaking numbers of snowfall. But in East Buffalo some of the streets still have a significant amount of snow on them causing some concern for some community members.

Vanessa Davis is a resident of Krettner street. She shares that she is speechless at the amount of snow on the ground in her neighborhood. Her top concern is her mom.

"I have a 92 year old mother in the house and God forbid something happen we wont be able to get out," she said.

Davis explained how through this snow storm she has not been able to see her car or the front of her house. She feels like her side of town in last on the snow plowers list.

"The snow plows haven't been down here on the street yet," Davis said. "It seems like every time it snows like this they never come down like we're the last street."

She shares her mom has dementia and has been fearing the worst when it comes to her mom's health. Not being able to fully get out of her house has brought a lot of stress.

"My son and his neighbors came out to give us a hand cause I cant shovel that snow by myself it's too much," Davis said.

The Erie County's Executive Mark Poloncarz said the sun being out has helped get the melting process going. The areas that have not been plowed, he said, are not going unseen.

"We are not 100 percent complete now. There are a few neighborhoods, especially in Hamburg and I believe in the city of Buffalo, that haven't had plows go down some of the street." Poloncarz said. "But what we've seen is that where we were as of yesterday compared to where we are now - we've made great progress."

Davis said her hope for her family and community members are to put safety first.

"I want them to stay safe and try to stay off the roads until the snow plows come down," she said.