'Pearls of Wisdom' baskets: a community effort to continue Pearl Young's legacy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community members gathered to continue the legacy of 77-year-old Pearl Young by giving away Pearls of Wisdom baskets to residents moving into YWCA WNY Schoolhouse Common Residence.

The YWCA WNY collaborated with Pamela Pritchett, Young’s daughter, to give away baskets of cleaning supplies to women and seniors ready for a fresh start.

“This is part of my mother’s legacy,” Pritchett says. “This is what she did. She helped people.”

Young was known for giving back to the community.

The YWCA WNY provides housing and support services for low-income seniors and women.

One person living in the facility says Young gave her all to this organization.

“She was a hero in the neighborhood if you ask me because she helped a lot of people back in the day,” says James Russell, a resident. “She was a beautiful lady, and her legacy should be carried on.”

Pritchett says this initiative of putting these baskets together for the residents is a legacy of consistency.

“My job as her daughter is to always remember what she stood for and the person that she was,” she says. “She wasn’t May 14th. She was Pearl Young who taught at Emerson High School. She was Pearl Young who worked at the YWCA.”

A worker at the organization tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person their mission has always been to provide love and care to those living at the residence.

“The baskets in themselves are such a great idea because we tried to provide as many resources as we can to the people who live in the building,” says Jesse Orrange, a Program Director at YWCA WNY. “And even though it is independent living. We assist with so many aspects of their lives.”

Click here to help donate to the YWCA WNY and keep up with Pearl Young’s legacy.

YWCA WNY

716-852-6120

