DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Western New York community is coming together to help a Depew family who lost everything in a tragic fire earlier this week.

Early Wednesday morning, a fire started in a garage on Harvest Lane and spread throughout the home.

Friends of the family tell us Coach Jim, Sarah and Lucas Lacki were left with little. But in just a day, more than $30,000 has been raised to help the family get back on their feet.

"I'm so overwhelmed, and I know that the family is very overwhelmed by everyone's generosity," said a family friend. "It's just been amazing, the outpouring of love and support that we have seen for the Lackis. They need it. We appreciate it. It's wonderful to see the Western New York community come together for a family that is in such desperate need right now."

The donations will go towards immediate essentials, like housing, food, clothing and more. You can donate online here.

WATCH: Community coming together to help Depew family after fire